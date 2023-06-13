ADVERTISEMENT

Arya R.S. is Kerala topper in NEET 2023

June 13, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Emerges 23rd in All India rank list; third among girl students in the country

The Hindu Bureau

Thamarassery native Arya R.S. has topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 rank list in Kerala with a score of 711 out of 720. Having emerged 23rd on the All India rank list, she was also third among all girl students who appeared for the examination.

She had completed Plus two at Alphonsa Senior Secondary School in Thamarassery. While she intends to pursue MBBS at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ms. Arya is yet to decide on which branch she wishes to specialise in later on in her academic career.

Arya is the daughter of Ramesh Babu T.K., a Sub-inspector of the State Special Branch unit in Thamarassery, and Shaima K., a homemaker. Her elder sister Archana R.S. is a second-year MA student.

