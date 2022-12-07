Arya Rajendran meets Mayor of Russian city

December 07, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran on Wednesday held the preliminary round of talks with Aleksandr Rozbaum, Mayor of Veliky Novgorod city of Russia, as part of a project for cooperation between the two cities. Both cities have pecularities related to culture and heritage, enabling several avenues for cooperation. Possibilities of working together in tourism development, technological industries, waste management and in the health sector also came up for discussions.

Novgorod, recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, is one of Russia’s oldest cities. The Mayor was accompanied by Yury Borovikov and Maleko Llya Sergeevich, Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Chairman respectively of a university in Russia. The Russian Consulate in the city organised the meeting.

