Aruvikkara set to be a tourist attraction soon

February 16, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Aruvikkara is on the cusp of becoming another tourist attraction in the capital city. A dam tourism project will soon get ready, which is expected to resuscitate the tourism fortunes of the capital district. As part of discussing the further steps of the Aruvikkara dam tourism project, G. Stephen, MLA, and District Collector Geromic George visited the project area the other day.

Matters related to the transfer of land owned by the Water Resources Department to the Tourism department were discussed during the visit. The District Collector also directed the Kerala Water Authority officials to issue a no objection certificate (NOC) to the Tourism department.

As part of the project, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has been directed to explore the possibility of landscaping the dam area, reconstructing Shiva Park for children, introducing boating in the reservoir, and making use of the Vanakuzhi tunnel for tourism activities. A sum of ₹1.86 crore has been allocated for the Aruvikkara tourism project, which will be implemented in three phases.