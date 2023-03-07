Arunakshi, a first-time entrepreneur, is an inspiration to women in Kasaragod

March 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

When 42-year-old M. Arunakshi, a resident of Moolathara in Kasaragod, decided to begin her entrepreneurial journey two years ago, banks declined loans and several people discouraged her.

But the story of Ms. Arunakshi, who began with a small unit, ‘Vi Flowers’, which manufactures pillows and mattresses, at the industrial estate of Ananthapuram near Kanhangad in 2021, is now an inspiration for many women.

The company with a turnover of over ₹1.5 crore has now grown from a small unit that supplied pillows in the local market to one that is all set to conquer more markets in the State and outside.

Ms. Arunakshi said that she initially supplied pillows in the local market. But soon demand increased, and she started selling customised products. With growth picking up, she decided to manufacture mattresses too.

The road to success was full of thrones for Ms. Arunkashi, who got separated from her husband and had to bear the responsibility of her ailing parents.

“I took up jobs in different companies that manufactured coir matressess and plywood. This experience turned out to be a blessing as I could learn and identify a business idea to pursue,” said Ms. Arunakshi, who is a graduate in economics.

But she had no capital to purchase land or open a unit.

That is when she approached the District Industries Centre (DIC) seeking land in the Industrial Estate at Ananthapuram which is close to her house. The DIC accepted the proposal and allowed 25 cents, she said.

However, the ordeal began when banks refused to give her loans. But her perseverance convinced the Bank of India to sanction a loan of ₹13.5 lakh to start the unit. Soon, several college friends also came to her support and financed her venture, she recalled.

But that is when when the pandemic struck. However, she was not willing to give up. She started operations in 2021 by employing seven persons. Now, the unit employs 14 persons, mostly women.

Ms. Arunakshi is now planning to invest ₹85 lakh for purchasing machinery to enhance production. She has also decided to go online to reach out to more customers.

“My aim is not just to supply quality products but also to empower people, especially women,” she said

