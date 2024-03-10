GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arts, sports fete for the elderly in Thiruvananthapuram

March 10, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

An arts and sports festival for the senior citizens will be organised in the State capital on March 11 and 12.

‘Karuthal’ is the State’s first arts and sports festival for the elderly, a statement from the District Social Justice Office that is organising the festival in association with the district panchayat said.

The sports festival for the elderly will be held at the Central Stadium here on March 11 (Monday), while the arts contests for them will be held at the district panchayat’s EMS Hall on Tuesday. Individuals who have made important contributions for the betterment of the lives of the elderly will be honoured on the occasion.

