Arts fete: halt for trains

Railways have announced temporary stoppage of one minute for 25 express trains at Kanhangad from November 27 to December 2 in view of the State School Arts Festival.

As per this, Mangaluru-Kochuveli Antyodaya Express (16356) will stop on Friday and Sunday at 9.02 p.m., Ajmer-Ernakulam Marusagar Express (12978) at 8.29 p.m. on Saturday, Madgaon-Ernakulam Express (10215) will stop at 4.14 a.m. on Monday and Porbandar-Kochuveli Express (19262) will stop at 4.14 a.m. on Saturday at Kanhangad.

Chandigarh-Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Express (12218), at 3.28 a.m. on Friday and Sunday, Indore-Kochuveli Express (19332), at 7.22 a.m. on Thursday, Jamnagar-Tirunelveli Express (19578), at 7.16 a.m. on Sunday and Monday, and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (22654), at 2.29 a.m. on Wednesday, have also been provided stops.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (22656) will stop at Kanhangad at 2.29 a.m. on Sunday, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli Garib Rath Express (12201) at 9.18 a.m. on Tuesday and Sunday, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Kochuveli Express (22113) at 9.18 a.m. on Wednesday and Sunday and Pune-Ernakulam Express (22150) at 12.28 p.m. on Thursday and Monday will also stop at Kanhangad.

Bhavnagar Terminus-Kochuveli Express (19260) at 3.10 p.m. on Monday, Shri Ganganagar-Kochuveli Express (16311) at 3.10 p.m. on Thursday, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (22634) at 3.52 p.m. on Sunday and Kochuveli-Mangaluru Central Antyodaya Express (16355) at 7.26 a.m. on Thursday and Saturday have also been provided stops.

Other trains

Ernakulam-Ajmer Marusagar Express (12977) will stop at 2.45 a.m. on Monday, Ernakulam-Madgaon Express (10216) at 7.25 p.m. on Monday, Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Express (19577) at 8.33 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express (22633) at 0.59 a.m. on Wednesday will also stop at the station. Kochuveli-Shri Ganganagar Express (16312) at 2.48 a.m. on Saturday, Kochuveli-Bhavnagar Express (19259) at 2.48 a.m. on Thursday, Kochuveli-Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranti Express (12217) at 6.32 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, Kochuveli-Amritsar Express (12483) at 6.32 p.m. on Wednesday and Kochuveli-Indore Express (19331) at 8.35 p.m. on Friday will also stop at Kanhangad, according to Railways.