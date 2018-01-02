Arts fete: Govt takes steps to curtail complaints

The government has taken a number of steps to check complaints about judging of events.

A list of judges and their contact numbers has been handed over to the Vigilance Director. Judges have been provided with identity cards, Director of Public Instruction (DPI) K.V. Mohankumar said.

The government has also taken steps to ensure that judges in district-level school arts festivals are not included for the State event. Declarations have been sought from judges that they have not judged district-level events.

About judging in events such as Yakshaganam where the number of practitioners is very limited, Mr. Mohankumar said arrangements had been made with great difficulty after judges at the district and sub-district level withdrew from the State-level event.

There would also be a crackdown on dressing and ornamentation that could be deemed to influence the judges. The chest number of such contestants would be noted and along with a video grab sent to the higher appeal committee. A special watch would be kept on discrepancies in evaluation by judges, he said.