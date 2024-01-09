Arts festival: team Kannur receives hero’s welcome in district

January 09, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Kannur

The victorious team from Kannur who secured the coveted gold cup at the Kerala State School Arts Festival in Kollam after 23 years received an exuberant welcome upon their return to the district on Tuesday.

The reception, organised by the Kannur district panchayat, was marked by grand celebrations on the Mahe-Kannur border.

The winning team, parading on an open vehicle, was greeted with enthusiasm by children from various schools and the public who lined both sides of the road. Flowers rained down on the team and their well-deserved trophy during the procession, which made stops at Thalassery, Moidubridge, Edakad Bazar, Chalad, and Thazhe Chovva before culminating at Town Square in Kannur.

Writer T. Padmanbhan, accompanied by district panchayat president P.P. Divya, extended congratulations to the winners and gave them sweets. It is the fifth time that Kannur has clinched the prestigious title.

Kannur’s history in the school arts festival dates back to 1957 and 1960. The introduction of the gold cup in 1986 added another dimension to the festival, with Kannur securing victories in 1997 and 1998. Despite facing tough competition in subsequent years, Kannur consistently displayed a strong performance, securing the second position in 2010 and the third position in 2009, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2020.

The school arts festival in Kannur has been instrumental in nurturing talent, with notable figures like actress Manju Warrier, actor and dancer Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anju Aravind, and Vineeth Kumar emerging from the district’s vibrant cultural landscape.