Arts festival: Lok Ayukta recommends action against Thiruvananthapuram DEO

March 01, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Pattom girls HSS students had complained of lapses in conduct of festival. Probe proved that their appeal on Oppana event not disposed of properly

The Hindu Bureau

The Lok Ayukta has recommended strict action against the Thiruvananthapuram district education officer (DEO) for lapses in the conduct of the school arts festival.

Action was recommended against Suresh Babu R.S. who was the appeal committee chairman at the Thiruvananthapuram North sub-district school arts festival last year. Students from Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School (HSS), Pattom, had pointed out lapses in the conduct of the festival and filed a complaint with the Lok Ayukta against the festival organisers.

Investigation found that the complaint of the students who had competed in Oppana was not disposed of as stipulated in the arts festival manual. Disposal of complaints related to the arts festival had been turned into a farce by officials, a Lok Ayukta division bench said, directing the General Education Secretary to implement its recommendation and submit a report.

