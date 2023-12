December 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree’s Thiruvananthapuram district mission will organise an arts festival for mentally challenged children in BUDS schools and BUDS rehabilitation centres in the district on Saturday.

The festival will be held at Guru Gopinath Natanagramam from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a statement released here said.