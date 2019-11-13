Arts festival begins in Kottayam

The 32nd Kottayam Revenue District School Arts Festival got under way here on Tuesday.
Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, inaugurated the four-day festival during a function held at MD Seminary Higher Secondary School, the main venue.
District panchayat president Sebastian Kulathungal inaugurated the Arabic and Sanskrit fests.
Municipal councillor Lillykutty Mammen presided. Cine artist Meenakshi was the chief guest.
The competitions are being held in as many as 24 venues set up across six schools .
The festival will draw to a close on Friday.
