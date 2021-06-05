Artists too feel the heat of curbs

KANNUR

05 June 2021 23:27 IST

Aniyalam-makers suffer as Theyyam performances drop

Sitting at his house, C.V. Unnikrishnan Peruvanan is busy chiselling on aniyalam, an elaborate adornment and ornament worn by Theyyams, to ensure that it is in good shape for the next festival season.

Unnikrishnan and others like him involved in creation of aniyalam are clueless about their future as the pandemic hit the last festival season with only very few Theyyam performances.

It is a centuries-old tradition - a living cult of performance and worship performed at kavus (sacred groves) and temples in northern Malabar.

Cancelled orders

For the second consecutive year, aniyalams, made of softwood and cloths, have no takers after many cancelled orders owing to the pandemic outbreak. For Unnikrishnan, a recipient of many awards, the work to create aniyalam begins two to three months before the start of the Theyyam season, which begins in early November and ends by May. He says the work requires time and patience and is done using a sharp knife, carving intricate designs on softwood.

About 15-20 people of Vannan and Malai communities are involved in aniyalam making, says K. Mohanan Peruvanan, who has been making aniyalam for over 30 years.

“We had a lot of work before COVID-19, as many temples, tharavadus, and kavus organised Theyyam. Those performing Theyyam bought aniyalam from them. However, many orders got cancelled due to the pandemic,” he says. He says what they earn during the season helps to sustain them and for purchasing material to make aniyalam for the next season.

Another artist V.P. Ajesh says many organisers are thinking of scaling down the amount to be spent on organising Theyyams. However, aniyalam has to be made the traditional way, as has been done for centuries. He says the cost of softwood and other material for making aniyalam has increased and they have to suffer losses that increases their plight.