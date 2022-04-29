Artists’ residency studio opened at Kilimanoor

Artists can camp and engage in creative pursuits at Akademi facility

The artists’ residency studio set up by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi at Kilimanoor | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Friday inaugurated an artists’ residency studio set up by Kerala Lalithakala Akademi at Kilimanoor, near here, with a view to providing a creative space for artists in the home town of celebrated artist Raja Ravi Varma on his 174th birth anniversary.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a cultural meeting on the premises of Raja Ravi Varma Memorial, which was inaugurated by O.S. Ambika, MLA. Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth presided over the function.

The opening of the artists’ residency studio marks a milestone in the endeavour of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi to create a space where artists can camp and engage in their creative pursuits in the right ambience.

Tourist attraction

In her address, Ms. Ambika said the administration would further enhance the facilities at the artists’ residency studio, which can also attract tourists. “It is a matter of great happiness for all connoisseurs of art that the facility is being opened on the occasion of Raja Ravi Varma’s 174th birth anniversary,” she added.

Mr. Cheeroth said the fame of Raja Ravi Varma (1848-1906) would help the studio secure its place on the global cultural map. The Akademi will also strive to make this facility a tourist destination, he added.

Kilimanoor grama panchayat president T.R. Manoj; Raja Ravi Varma Cultural Society secretary M. Shajahan; and Biju Rama Varma, representative of the Kilimanoor Palace; were among those present.