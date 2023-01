Artists Prabhavathi Meppayil, Shibu Natesan receive Lalithakala akademi fellowships

January 11, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Thrissur

Artists Prabhavathi Meppayil and Shibu Natesan have been selected for the fellowships of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. The fellowship carries a cash award of ₹75,000, a memento designed by artist C.N. Karunakaran and a citation. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian announced the fellowships on Wednesday. ADVERTISEMENT

