ADVERTISEMENT

Artistic creations that reflect progressive political statements make Biennale remarkable, says Zoya Hasan

January 21, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Academic and author Zoya Hasan at the Biennale on Saturday.

Artistic creations that reflect tangible and progressive political statements are what make the Kochi-Muziris Biennale remarkable and pertinent, according to Zoya Hasan, noted academic, author, and political scientist.

The works of young artists, in particular, are very clear on the political doctrines they support, she pointed out. “Biennale is a lifetime experience. The specialty of the fifth edition of the Biennale is that it is a perfect combination of different mediums and techniques, besides the regional, national and global artworks. Stunning venues like Aspinwall House suit the Biennale well. The ambiance here is natural and aesthetic,” said Hasan after going around watching the show at Aspinwall House.

A team of 65 students and faculty from the Mysuru Wadiyar Centre for Architecture too visited the Biennale. The creative artworks and the historic venues proved really beneficial for the architecture students and provided them with a memorable experience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A group of 80 students from the Pune Symbiosis Architecture School and 40 architecture students of the Thamarassery Avani Institute of Design too visited the Biennale along with their teachers on Saturday, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US