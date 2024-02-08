GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Artiste assaulted as child sustains injuries during Theyyam performance in Kannur

February 08, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The performance of Theyyam, which is considered a divine art form in north Malabar, led to tension at the Peringanam Udayamkunnu Madapura festival at Thillankeri, Kannur, on Wednesday, as a child was injured during the event.

The child sustained injuries during the performance of Kaitachamundi Theyyam, a local ritual steeped in tradition. The incident happened during the customary procession, which involves the cutting of the screw pine and its return to the temple.

As the Theyyam performer, adorned with the symbolic blood from a hen, enacted the intense performance, panic gripped onlookers, leading to an accident involving the child.

Subsequentle, a few locals allegedly resorted to physical aggression against the performer. Prompt intervention by law enforcement agencies and festival organisers helped ease the situation.

No police complaint has been launched in connection with the incident.

