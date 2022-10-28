Artist win accolades for ‘matchstick portrait’ of Chaplin

Sree Raj S’s ‘portrait’ of the iconic English actor and filmmaker using more than 3.5 lakh matches has been recognised as the “largest matchstick mosaic” by Guinness World Records

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 28, 2022 18:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sree Raj S. with his portrait of Chaplin | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

What have matches to do with Charlie Chaplin? A lot; literally.

A 34-year-old self-taught artist has created a ‘portrait’ of the iconic English actor and filmmaker using more than 3.5 lakh matches.

It took Sree Raj S., a Malayali artist hailing from Manjalumoodu — a Tamil Nadu village close to the Kerala border, four painstaking months to complete the ‘matchstick mosaic.’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarkable effort has now brought him recognition from the Guinness World Records. His ‘portrait’ of Chaplin has been accepted as the “largest matchstick mosaic (image)” at 2.2 m² (24 ft²), according to the Guinness website.

In all, 3,57,216 matches were used to create the black-and-white likeness of the actor. The sticks have been fastened on to an 8 mm plywood board using glue. For the black colour, the sticks were pasted with the match head - the coated, lighting end - upright, and the stem end up for white.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“I bought the matches in bulk from a manufacturing unit in Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu). Altogether, they weighed about 40 kg. It cost me about ₹6500. Transportation cost me another ₹800,’‘ said Mr. Sree Raj. So why Chaplin? ‘‘He’s famous, but he also came up from a life of hardship,” he said.

His work was publicly displayed at an event in Marthandam in August.

In 2013, he set a record with a 20 ft long, 25 ft wide, pencil drawing of former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in seven hours. He has also created a 30-foot image of Santa Claus with 1.5 lakh glass shards, which is another record in his name.

Mr. Sree Raj, who is employed as a professional artist, lives with his mother Susheela at Manjalumoodu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app