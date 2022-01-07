Artist Greema Michael’s ‘Oceans 2’ paintings are an ode to water bodies

Thrissur

07 January 2022 20:23 IST

The exhibition is on at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Thrissur, Kerala

The vibrancy of colours catches you and keeps you hooked as you enter the art gallery of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, Thrissur, where an exhibition titled ‘Oceans 2’ by Greema Michael is on. Her paintings are a riot of colours. The cheerful hues of yellow, orange, red, green and blue lift your mood.

Oceans 2 is the 12th show across the Deccan plateau by Ms. Michael, an assistant professor at Jain (Deemed-to-be University), Bangalore. Art to her is an extension of her true self in creative forms.

“Every painting of mine is a portrait of self-love. I don’t paint with grey. Yellow is my shade of hope. My perfect colour for happiness. If I struggle with words and if I fail to express my love, I prefer blue. Blue stands for dreams,” says Ms. Michael, who hails from Mattom in Thrissur district, about her experiments with colours.

Oceans 2 is based on her own poem, dedicated to help the public “re-perceive” the oceans and water bodies as we them see now and how they will change our tomorrow, according to Ms. Michael, who holds a doctorate from the University of Madras in Chemical Disaster Management.

The original series had 100-plus works, which had been displayed in some major galleries. The ongoing exhibition in Thrissur comprises 50 paintings from the collection.

“Oceans 1 was inspired by my students at Tagore Government Arts College, Puducherry, who were mostly from the fishermen community,” she says. Ms. Michael spent most of her academic life in Puducherry.

“Sea always fascinates me. Its hues, vibrancy and richness inspire me. The universe of water is vibrant and colourful,” says the artist.

Varied styles

The styles of her art are contemporary, abstract and surreal. Her artworks bear Franco-German characteristics as well. Her mentor is the noted Berlin-based artist Alexander Jackert.

“Oceans 1 was a successful series. Oceans 2 is a postlude of the same in a Franco-German mold. Most importantly, it marks my journey further deep into the water universe,” she says.

The exhibition will conclude on January 10.