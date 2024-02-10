Artist A. Ramachandran dies at 89

February 10, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Renowned artist A. Ramachandran died from prolonged illness at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 89. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related health issues for some time now.

The body of the late artist, whose health condition had been worsening of late, will be cremated at the Lodi Road crematorium in the national capital on Monday.

Born in 1935 at Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oil and watercolour paintings. The master was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award in 2005 for outstanding service to the nation. He began his career in Kolkata and later switched to Delhi. A postgraduate in Malayalam literature, he went to Santiniketan on a scholarship to study Kerala’s mural art.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ramachandran is an internationally renowned painter and recalled that the artist, along with painting, was very keen on understanding modern art trends and writing informative articles about them.

