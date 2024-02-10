GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artist A. Ramachandran dies at 89

February 10, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Artist A. Ramachandran

Artist A. Ramachandran

Renowned artist A. Ramachandran died from prolonged illness at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 89. He had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related health issues for some time now.

The body of the late artist, whose health condition had been worsening of late, will be cremated at the Lodi Road crematorium in the national capital on Monday.

Born in 1935 at Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oil and watercolour paintings. The master was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award in 2005 for outstanding service to the nation. He began his career in Kolkata and later switched to Delhi. A postgraduate in Malayalam literature, he went to Santiniketan on a scholarship to study Kerala’s mural art.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ramachandran is an internationally renowned painter and recalled that the artist, along with painting, was very keen on understanding modern art trends and writing informative articles about them. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.