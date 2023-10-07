ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial Intelligence: National Technical Research Organisation chairman calls for increased awareness about AI to avoid misconceptions

October 07, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Arun Kumar Sinha bats for a separate national authority to develop and regulate the fast-emerging AI technology

The Hindu Bureau

India accounts for the largest number of UPI transactions in the global payment market. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) chairman Arun Kumar Sinha has called for increased awareness among the general public about artificial intelligence (AI) which has taken the world by storm.

Delivering the keynote address at a session at the 16th edition of c0c0n, an international hacking and cybersecurity conference, on Kochi on October 7, Mr. Sinha warned of misconceptions in the absence of such an awareness.

He batted for a separate national authority to develop and regulate the fast-emerging technology. India accounts for the largest number of UPI transactions in the global payment market.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sinha said that special attention should be given to the security of user credentials while doing online transactions. User ID and password should be handled with care. He said that not doing so would favour online fraudsters as cyber fraud is happening around the globe, including Kerala, due to ignorance in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US