Arthunkal harbour work set to begin soon

June 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

After years of dilly-dallying, the Harbour Engineering department is set to kickstart the development of the Arthunkal fishing harbour in the coming weeks.

The stalled Arthunkal harbour project, which began in 2008, got a new lease of life after the Centre gave the nod for its development in February this year. The project will be implemented at a cost of ₹150.73 crore under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

Officials of the Harbour Engineering department said that construction of land-based structures including a toilet block, ice plant, locker room and so on would be undertaken in the initial phase. “The contracts have been awarded. The construction of land-based structures is likely to begin by June end,” said an official.

The official said the major works such as the construction of two breakwaters, wharf and auction hall would be launched after the monsoon season. “We have prepared an estimate for the completion of partially constructed breakwaters and other major works. It will take time to complete the tendering process and begin the works,” the official added.

Officials said that of the 1,250-m-long breakwater on the south, construction on 510 m had been completed. A length of 260 m was completed on the north, which has a proposed length of 450 m.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is financing the project. The project cost is eligible for interest subvention under the FIDF.

The completion of the harbour will benefit fisherfolks from Arthunkal, Ottamassery, Chennaveli and Thaickal. The project is expected to be completed in three years.