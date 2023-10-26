‘Art wall’ unveiled at Vellar

October 26, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty unveiled an ‘art wall,’ a joint project of Amuseum ArtScience and Swiss Infra Ventures, at Vellar on Wednesday.

The 5,000 sq ft work, along the NH bypass, features celestial themes including the Milky Way, the solar system and the moon, and was created as part of the city beautification programme, a statement said.

Artists of Brandon productions K. P. Ajay, T. S. Renjith, V. C. Vivek, Pratheesh Raj, Thushara Balakrishnan, Ajith Rangansri, Sivankutty and Milan created the massive work. Amuseum ArtScience trustees G. Ajit Kumar, Vaisakhan Thampi and Ratheesh Krishnan were present at Wednesday’s event.

