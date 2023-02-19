Art teachers discuss what constitutes art at Biennale

February 19, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - KOCHI

The fifth annual meeting of the Indian Art and Design Educators Association (IADEA) was hosted by the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Art teachers from over 50 institutions from Bhopal, Jammu, Vadodara, Jaipur, Udaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi participated in the meet. The topic of discussion was ‘What is art?’

Visits to Biennale venues, speeches, workshops, and seminars were held as part of the two-day meet hosted by the Art By Children programme of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. Special studies were made on 40 works of art on display at the Biennale.

Bose Krishnamachari, Kochi Biennale Foundation president; Kriti Sood, founder, Learning Through Arts, Narrative and Discourse; Sara Vetteth, founder, IADEA; Sandhya Gopinath, curator of the meet; Blaise Joseph, ABC programme manager; Gayatri Nair, head of CPB Prism, and Monal Jayaram of Piramal Foundation spoke during the various sessions.

Biennale artists Asim Waqif, Devi Seetharam, and M. Thamshangpha participated in the dialogue. Biju Ibrahim and Mithra Kamalam were present. The screening of a video prepared by Shilpa Gupta, an artist from Mumbai, was held. A presentation of the book Artivities written by Shilpa to attract children to art was also held.