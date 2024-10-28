ADVERTISEMENT

Art teacher gets 12 years RI for sexually abusing minor

Published - October 28, 2024 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old art teacher was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment on Saturday for abusing a class VI student. The order passed by Special Judge Rekha R., Fast Track Special Court, Thiruvanathapuram, requires the accused, Rajendran to pay a fine of ₹20,000, which will be given to the child. Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional four months of imprisonment. The accused had conducted drawing classes for the child. The Prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan and Athiyannur R.Y. Akhilesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US