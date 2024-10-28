GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Art teacher gets 12 years RI for sexually abusing minor

Published - October 28, 2024 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old art teacher was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment on Saturday for abusing a class VI student. The order passed by Special Judge Rekha R., Fast Track Special Court, Thiruvanathapuram, requires the accused, Rajendran to pay a fine of ₹20,000, which will be given to the child. Failure to pay the fine will attract an additional four months of imprisonment. The accused had conducted drawing classes for the child. The Prosecution was represented by Special Public Prosecutor R.S. Vijay Mohan and Athiyannur R.Y. Akhilesh.

Published - October 28, 2024 12:02 am IST

