Art Room workshop conducted at Kochi-Muziris Biennale

January 18, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI 

Indian children’s books open to a lot of imagination and the illustrations nudge children to be imaginative, says French artist and children’s book illustrator Emmanuelle Houssais

The Hindu Bureau

The Art By Children (ABC) workshop held as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Some 25 children took part in the Art Room workshop conducted by the French artist and children’s book illustrator Emmanuelle Houssais at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, as part of its Art By Children programme at Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi.  

Once they were familarised with the illustrations of Emmanuelle, the children collectively made their own art.  

“The children here are amazing. I was fascinated to know that they are aware of nature and other living beings around. They painted animals using stencils. Older children did a myriad of expressions,” Ms. Emmanuelle, who’s also a graphic designer, said. 

Her work is mainly about biodiversity, colourful ecosystems, animals, birds, and insects. In her latest book, The Wild Forest, she introduces forest to children. “I work on the details. Indian children’s books open to a lot of imagination and the illustrations nudge children to be imaginative. The workshop has been a sharing experience for me as I got a better idea of India and of the artistic expressions,” she said.  

Emmanuelle uses acrylic paints, stencils, colour pencils, and sketches to tackle themes such as soil diversity, climate change, and health. She designs itinerant, tailor-made and turnkey exhibitions around her original children’s albums.

