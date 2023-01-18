HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art Room workshop conducted at Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Indian children’s books open to a lot of imagination and the illustrations nudge children to be imaginative, says French artist and children’s book illustrator Emmanuelle Houssais

January 18, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
The Art By Children (ABC) workshop held as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

The Art By Children (ABC) workshop held as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Some 25 children took part in the Art Room workshop conducted by the French artist and children’s book illustrator Emmanuelle Houssais at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, as part of its Art By Children programme at Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi.  

Once they were familarised with the illustrations of Emmanuelle, the children collectively made their own art.  

“The children here are amazing. I was fascinated to know that they are aware of nature and other living beings around. They painted animals using stencils. Older children did a myriad of expressions,” Ms. Emmanuelle, who’s also a graphic designer, said. 

Her work is mainly about biodiversity, colourful ecosystems, animals, birds, and insects. In her latest book, The Wild Forest, she introduces forest to children. “I work on the details. Indian children’s books open to a lot of imagination and the illustrations nudge children to be imaginative. The workshop has been a sharing experience for me as I got a better idea of India and of the artistic expressions,” she said.  

Emmanuelle uses acrylic paints, stencils, colour pencils, and sketches to tackle themes such as soil diversity, climate change, and health. She designs itinerant, tailor-made and turnkey exhibitions around her original children’s albums.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.