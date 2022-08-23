Art historian K.C. Chitrabhanu dead
Art historian K.C. Chitrabhanu died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 70.
He was professor at the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. He served as honorary director of the Raja Ravi Varma Centre of Excellence for Visual Arts. He was the author of the book Great Painters of the World.
