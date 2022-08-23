Kerala

Art historian K.C. Chitrabhanu dead

K.C. Chithrabhanu

K.C. Chithrabhanu | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Art historian K.C. Chitrabhanu died at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 70.

He was professor at the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. He served as honorary director of the Raja Ravi Varma Centre of Excellence for Visual Arts. He was the author of the book Great Painters of the World.


