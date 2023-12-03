ADVERTISEMENT

Art gallery opened

December 03, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Chitrajyothi art galleria, an art studio and gallery, set up by artist Chithra Jyothi (Saphy M.S.) near Madampil Devi Temple in Kandalloor grama panchayat in Alappuzha was opened on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Major General J.S. Mangat, Additional Director General, NCC Kerala and Lakshadeep Directorate. Differently abled children inclined towards painting will be provided free training at the gallery. Other students can also display their artwork at the gallery by paying a small fee (operating cost)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US