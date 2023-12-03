Art gallery opened

December 03, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Chitrajyothi art galleria, an art studio and gallery, set up by artist Chithra Jyothi (Saphy M.S.) near Madampil Devi Temple in Kandalloor grama panchayat in Alappuzha was opened on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Major General J.S. Mangat, Additional Director General, NCC Kerala and Lakshadeep Directorate. Differently abled children inclined towards painting will be provided free training at the gallery. Other students can also display their artwork at the gallery by paying a small fee (operating cost)

