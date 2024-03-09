GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Art exhibition ‘Verukal’ gets under way in Fort Kochi

March 09, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Verukal’, an exhibition of 19 Indian and international artists, got under way at David Hall Gallery in Fort Kochi on Saturday.

The show is being curated by TAK Contemporary, a Paris-base initiative of three Indian art professionals united by the goal of promoting Indian contemporary art. The show will be on till March 20.

“The title of the show was inspired by the acclaimed Malayalam novel Verukal by Malayattoor Ramakrishnan. It is not necessarily returning to one’s roots but a broader take on the concept of roots. The exhibition explores the foundational aspects of one’s existence and extends to symbolise the vocation an individual is destined for,” said Elizabeth Pranitha Joseph, one of the three founding members of TAK Contemporary and a member of the team of curators. Damini Kulkarni and Shubhankar P.R. are the other two members.

The show, which features around 60 works, has been divided into three curatorial sections – Transition, Awareness and Rediscovery - with a room each in the gallery assigned to each section. ‘Transition’ featured works about human’s progression as an individual and collective while ‘Awareness’ was about works that form a link between transition and rediscovery and the works on ‘Rediscovery’ were about coming close to one’s roots, said Ms. Joseph.

Among the artists, 15 are from India and the other four from France, Philippines, Mongolia and China.

