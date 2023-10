October 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KANNUR

Artist and former journalist with The Hindu Sriraj Thaniyam’s three-day art exhibition will begin at the Kannur Space Art Gallery at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Artist and sculptor Hareendran Chalad will inaugurate the event at 5 p.m.

A total of 25 art works will be on display during the exhibition. The exhibition will be on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The event will conclude on November 1.