ART clinics to be given accreditation in a time-bound manner

November 29, 2022 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will give accreditation to Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) clinics in a time-bound manner after conducting the necessary assessment, as mandated under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021 and Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021, a statement issued by the Health department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assessment report

All institutions which have applied for accreditation with the fixed fee will be assessed. Assessment by ART Surrogacy State Board members will be conducted after dividing the State into three regions, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. Accreditation to clinics will be given as per the reports of the Board, following which those who are opting for ART can seek treatment.

Clinics will be categorised in four levels, Level 1 institution, Level 2 clinic, ART bank and surrogacy clinic

The first meeting of the ART State Board was chaired by Health Minister Veena George here on Monday. Apart from the State ART board, at the State-level, there is also the appropriate authority.

The Director of Health Services has been tasked to hand over the assessment report by the State Board to the Appropriate Authority, which will grant the final recognition. Complaints about any ART clinic will also be looked into by this Authority.