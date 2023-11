November 10, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Sreekaryam Police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old man on charges of theft of gold and other valuables from a house in Powdikkonam on October 28. The accused has been identified as Anoop, hailing from Cherthala. According to the police, he had taken away around five sovereigns of gold and other valuables from the house.