Man arrested on charge of spreading a doctored video of CM Pinarayi Vijayan

February 25, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram cybercrime police on Saturday arrested a 41-year old man on charges of spreading a misleading and doctored video of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on social media platforms. The accused has been identified as Sibin Johnson, a native of Aranmula. According to the police, he had edited a video of the CM’s press conference, added a watermark of a private television channel and posted it on social media platforms seeking donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. 

