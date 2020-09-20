Arrested planned terrorist acts: NIA

KOCHI

‘They were suspected to be raising funds for procurement of arms’

The three persons who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Kochi for allegedly “planning anti-national/terrorist activities at several locations in India” were suspected to be possessing weapons and actively raising funds for procurement of arms and ammunition, according to the agency.

The arrested were identified as Murshid Hasan of Murshidabad, West Bengal; Mosaraf Hasan, who was living near Perumbavoor Fish Market Road, Aluva; and Yakub Biswas who was residing at Odakkali, Aluva.

All the team “members appeared to be highly radicalised and motivated to commit terrorists [sic] to further their jihad ideology and activities,” according to the transit remand report of the case.

The NIA's case was that “a group of Jihadi terrorists inspired by Al-Qaeda consisting of more than 10 members mostly of Bengali origin and operating from different parts of the country” were planning terrorist activities in the country. The group was headed by the first accused, a Bengali-speaking individual, who had travelled to several places in the south and east of India, it said.

The agency said it received a reliable input that some suspects were involved in the larger criminal conspiracy for raising funds for committing terrorist acts and furthering their jihadi ideology in order to recruit and radicalise youths, it submitted.

Allowing the transit remand, S. Shamnad, the Judicial First Class Magistrate 2, Ernakulam, noted that the allegations against the accused were serious in nature and they were booked for cognizable and non-bailable offences and the investigation was conducted by the NIA.

Apprehending that the accused may tamper with the incriminating documents, the agency said it had send an advance search initiation to Special Judge of the NIA Court at Patiala House, New Delhi, on Saturday at 1.28 a.m and conducted simultaneous searches.

The agency said it had confiscated several incriminating chats, photos and videos, which showed that they had hatched a conspiracy for anti-national activities.

The court of competent jurisdiction is the Special Judge for NIA cases at Patiala House Court, New Delhi. The accused, who were arrested from Ernakulam, were produced before the judicial officer in Ernakulam as it was not possible for NIA to produce them before the Patiala House Court within 24 hours of the arrest. The Ernakulam Magistrate entrusted the accused to the custody of Shankar Brata Raimedhi, the Chief Investigation Officer of the case till 11 a.m. on September 22.