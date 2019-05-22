Arrested person found dead at police station

A 27-year-old man arrested by the Manarcaud police on Monday night was found dead in the toilet of the police station here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as U. Navas, 27, of Edathara House, Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Areeparamb.

According to the police, Navas went missing from the station by 9.15 a.m. and was found hanging inside the visitor’s bathroom at 10.30 a.m.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Navas hung himself from the window of the toilet using his lungi (cloth).

He was declared brought dead at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. Navas was arrested on Monday night for allegedly assaulting family members under the influence of alcohol.

Arrested on Monday

Navas was arrested by a police team led by Station House Officer Shiji on a complaint lodged by his brother Naushad, aka Malavika, a transgender.

He was brought to the station after medical examination. Kottayam District Police Chief Hari Sankar, who ruled out custodial torture, said there were no lapses on the part of the police in the arrest and further procedures.

However, there was negligence from a couple of officers in ensuring protection of the youth.

Special Branch DySP P.A. Prakasan has been directed to submit a report. Parthasarathy Pillai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Records Bureau, will lead the probe.

The inquest was done under the aegis of the Kottayam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) while the autopsy will be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

SPC directive

State Police Chief Lokanath Behera directed Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare and Mr. Hari Sankar to initiate stringent action against delinquent police officers.

A magisterial-level inquiry will be conducted as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the National Human Rights Commission into the incident.