Kerala

Arrested for inflicting burns on daughter with iron box

The Vizhinjam police on Friday arrested a man on charges of inflicting burn injuries on his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter’s leg using an iron box. The accused has been identified as Augustine, a resident of Kuzhivilakom Colony in Mulloor. He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the child’s grandmother.


