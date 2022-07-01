Arrested for inflicting burns on daughter with iron box
The Vizhinjam police on Friday arrested a man on charges of inflicting burn injuries on his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter’s leg using an iron box. The accused has been identified as Augustine, a resident of Kuzhivilakom Colony in Mulloor. He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the child’s grandmother.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.