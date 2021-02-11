Kozhikode

11 February 2021 22:57 IST

Sarita, two others did not appear in court to hear verdict

The Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against solar scam accused Sarita S. Nair, Biju Radhakrishnan, and B. Manimon for not showing up in court to hear the verdict in a cheating case.

Magistrate K.K. Nimmi adjourned the pronouncement of the verdict till February 25. The court also nullified the bail granted to the three accused and rejected their application seeking exemption from appearance in the case.

Biju had sought exemption stating that he was recuperating after an angioplasty while Sarita said she was undergoing treatment at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

Case details

The case was that the trio had duped Abdul Majeed, owner of Associated Steels Yard, into paying ₹42.7 lakh after promising him franchises in solar panel and windmill farm companies. Biju has been named first accused and Sarita, second.

Both had been running a firm called Team Solar Renewable Energy Solutions on Chittoor Road in Kochi. The chargesheet against them was submitted in December 2013 and the trial began in January 2016. They were also tried in two other cases at the magistrate’s court at Koyilandy and Vadakara.