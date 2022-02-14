Arrest on bribery charges

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday arrested a senior clerk of Kadapra grama panchayat on bribery charges.

The arrested was identified as P.C. Pradeep Kumar, a native of Kunnumma, Thakazhi. Acting on a complaint lodged by a woman from Niranom, the sleuths caught him red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 as bribe for changing the ownership of a building. The accused will be produced in a vigilance court in Thiruvananthapuram.