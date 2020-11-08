Arrest of MLA politically motivated: IUML

No reason in demand for resignation of the legislator from Manjeswaram

The State unit of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has defended its beleaguered MLA M.C. Kamaruddin, who was arrested in connection with the Fashion Gold Jewellery investment scam on Saturday, saying that the government’s move to implicate him in the case was “politically motivated.”

IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, told the media after the party’s high-powered committee meeting on Sunday that there was no reason in the demand for the resignation of the legislator from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district. All that Mr. Kamaruddin did was to engage in a business activity, which failed to take off. It was unfair to arrest him, Mr. Kunhalikutty pointed out.

The State government was trying to dodge the corruption allegations against it by targeting Mr. Kamaruddin. The IUML was not aware of his involvement when the party made him its candidate during the Assembly bypolls in the Manjeswaram constituency last year. The investors had been assured of repayment of their money and the party had nothing to do with it, he said.

The meeting noted that the arrest of the MLA was unfair as the probe into the complaint had not been completed as yet. Some of the provisions charged against him would not stand legal scrutiny. There were political games behind the action of the special investigation team of the Crime Branch. The MLA was asked to appear for questioning in the morning. The special investigation team announces in the course of the investigation that the arrest would happen. Then he was arrested in the evening.

Mr. Kunhalikutty asked if the police would arrest all those whose business ventures had collapsed. That would lead to action against many legislators. There had been no comprehensive inquiry against the scam as well, he pointed out.

The grouse of the investors’ was a serious issue and their money should be repaid. The party had made it clear when the issue was brought to its notice some time ago, Mr. Kunhalikutty said. That stand was reiterated on Sunday’s meeting as well. “Whatever may be the business that failed, timely repayment of the investors’ money is a must. Same is true with the Fashion Gold Jewellery case too. The arrest and later developments may delay the repayment,” Mr. Kunhalikutty said.