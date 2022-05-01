Arrest of George to please communal forces: Surendran

The arrest of Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P.C. George for hate speech is an attempt of the State government to please communal forces in the State, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Mr. Surendran said there was no need for the hasty arrest of Mr. George from his home as he was not a terrorist or a bandit.

Many a Muslim leader had made harsh hate speeches than Mr. George had made, but they were yet to be arrested, he said. The government should ensure equal justice to all section of people in the State, he said.

If the activists of Popular Front or DYFI tried to attack Mr. George on behalf of the hate speech, the BJP would take steps to protect him, Mr. Surendran said.