Arrest of ‘E Bull Jet’ brothers | Cyber police register case against people who posted provocative comments on social media

19 August 2021 15:55 IST

A case under Indian Penal Code Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation) has been registered, the police added.

A case has been registered against those who posted provocative comments on social media during the arrest of the E Bull Jet brothers.

The Kannur cyber police on Wednesday have registered a case alleging that videos were posted threatening the police and the government system.

Those who posted could be the supporters of the Vlogger brothers. They have made provocative statements following the custody of brothers, the police said.

Interestingly brothers Eben and Libin accused the police of deliberately trying to trap them and that the drug mafia and some officials were behind it. Meanwhile, the police had also initiated proceedings to cancel their bail.