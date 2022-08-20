Arrest of Congress workers to please BJP leaders, Satheesan

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that the arrest of four Congress workers in Wayanad on the charge of damaging a photo of Mahatma Gandhi in the office of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi here during an attack allegedly by a group of Student Federation of India (SFI) activists, nearly two months ago, was to please BJP leaders.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Satheesan said the arrest was also an attempt by the CPI(M) to save its face in the bomb attack on the AKG centre in Thiruvananthapuram and the murder of its party member in Palakkad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also handling the Home Ministry, announced that Gandhi’s picture was damaged by Congress workers even before constituting a police team to investigate the issue, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

The CPI(M)‘s attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi was to execute the call of Union Minister Smriti Irani to boycott Mr. Gandhi from his Constituency, Mr. Satheesan alleged.

The police are yet to arrest those who put plantain sapling on Mr. Gandhi’s chair or those who manhandled his staff during the attack, he said, adding that if innocent Congress members were arrested in connection with the attack, it would be challenged legally.