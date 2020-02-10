Arrears to rubber growers to be cleared

The production incentive due to rubber growers will be cleared soon, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said.
Replying to a submission by K.C. Joseph on the problems being faced by rubber growers and the delay in clearing the arrears in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Sunil Kumar said that financial constraints were impeding the government from clearing the arrears of 11 months, but it would be addressed soon.
Mr. Joseph alleged that out of the ₹500 crore apportioned for the price stability fund, the government had spent only ₹120 crore. The Minister clarified that the delay was owing to the delay by the Centre in clearing the Goods and Services Tax compensation and its refusal to raise the annual borrowing limits. But the issue would be addressed soon, he said.
