Arrear settlement adalats soon for industrialists: Jayarajan

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan has said that arrear settlement adalats would be organised for industrialists from February with a view to turning Kanjikode into the biggest industrial city in the State.

The government will waive the fine for defaulting the repayment for those who took loans from the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and the Industrial Department. The interest collected from the industrialists will never cross the principal loan amount, he said.

The Minister was speaking after visiting the KINFRA Industrial Park here on Tuesday. The visit was to assess the issues being faced by the Kanjikode Industrial area and to expedite the move for land takeover for Kochi-Coimbatore industrial corridor.

Tapping potential

He said Palakkad had immense potential to develop into an industrial city. The government is trying to bring in more investors and industrialists, he said, adding that the individual issues of the industrialists would be solved at personal level and the public issues at trade union level.

KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshi Thomas and central zonal head Murali Krishnan and several other officials accompanied Mr. Jayarajan.

Addressing an interface programme organised by the Kanjikode Industrial Forum, the Minister said that an academy would be opened in the State for smoothening Kerala’s industrial growth and for the benefit of industrialists and entrepreneurs.

Equal importance

He said trade and commerce was equally important as industry for the State. A marketing company will be formed with Sushil Khanna as its chairman to explore the possibilities in commerce.

Kanjikode Industrial Forum general secretary Kiran Kumar, vice president K.K. Babu, V. Ravindran, Mohammaed Shafi, District Industries Centre general manager Raj Mohan, KINFRA MD Santhosh Koshi Thomas, and District Panchayat member Nitin Kanicheri took part in the meeting.