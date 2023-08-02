ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements on to telecast Opposition protests on Sabha TV: Speaker

August 02, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements are being made to telecast Opposition protests in the State Assembly on Sabha TV, Speaker A. N. Shamseer said on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, in a letter to the Speaker ahead of the upcoming Assembly session, had demanded urgent measures to lift the ‘‘media ban’‘ in the Assembly and properly telecast Opposition protests on Sabha TV, the official television channel of the Kerala Assembly.

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan blamed Sabha TV for blanking out Opposition protests in its coverage of the Assembly proceedings during the previous session. He termed such tendencies “undemocratic” and sought Mr. Shamseer’s intervention in the matter.

Mr. Satheesan had also drawn attention to the need to restore permission for the visual media for coverage of the Question Hour. The permission was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it had not been restored, which is undemocratic, said Mr. Satheesan.

