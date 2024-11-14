ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements made for water, power supply during Mandalam-Makaravilakku season in Sabarimala

Published - November 14, 2024 07:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Annual pilgrimage season will begin at Sabarimala on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Arrangements are in place for uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity at Sabarimala during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said on Thursday.

The KWA said it is storing 68 lakh litres of water in eight reservoirs from Pampa to the Sannidhanam for the pilgrims. Using reverse osmosis plants, 35,000 litres will be purified hourly and supplied at Sabarimala. In all, 270 taps will be installed across 103 kiosks. More numbers of kiosks will be set up depending on the need, the KWA said. At the Nilackal base camp also, arrangements have been made for adequate water supply through 80 kiosks.

The KSEB said it has completed the maintenance and repairs on power distribution lines and transformers at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilackal. LED lights have been installed at Pampa-Triveni, the Sannidhanam and Nilackal parking ground. The KSEB has also deployed additional staff in the region in view of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The annual pilgrimage season will begin at Sabarimala on Saturday.

