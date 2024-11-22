Arrangements made for payment of building tax without penalty

Mayor M. Anilkumar has said that property owners who are unable to pay building tax owing to the absence of relevant details in K-Smart will have the opportunity to pay the tax without penalty.

Arrangements have been made at the zonal offices concerned for the purpose. If hiccups are experienced there as well, people will have the opportunity to approach the main office of the Kochi Corporation and pay the tax after clearing all issues.

Details of nearly 65,000 buildings were reportedly incomplete during data migration from the previous Sanjaya software to K-Smart. Many realised this after logging on to K-Smart for purposes like renewing licence. Many personally visited the office, addressed the shortcomings, and paid the tax. Details of a majority of buildings could also be uploaded during the two adalats held in between.

Details of around 4,000 buildings still remain to be uploaded. Steps have been taken for their inclusion in K-Smart till December. Besides, bill collectors have been instructed to gather details of buildings at the ward level.

An adalat will be held in January for all those who could not make use of the opportunities. Details of all buildings could be included in K-Smart through these elaborate measures, said Mr. Anilkumar.