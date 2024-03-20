Arrangements in place in Kerala for Lok Sabha polls, says Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul

March 20, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Social media platforms will be closely watched for misinformation campaigns in the run-up to the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Sanjay Kaul, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala), said here on Wednesday.

Briefing the media on the election arrangements, Mr. Kaul said legal action would be initiated against people or groups using social media to spread false information. A special social media cell is operational as part of the surveillance measures.

Mr. Kaul said steps have been taken to ensure strict compliance with the model code of conduct. After it kicked in, 2,038 complaints were filed through the c-Vigil app. Of these, 1,927 complaints were found to be true, according to election officials.

A large number of these complaints dealt with placing posters and banners without permission.

2.72 crore voters

As of March 18, Kerala has 2,72,80,160 voters. Of these, 1,40,95,250 are women, 1,31,84,573 are men and 337 are transgender voters. The electoral roll features 2,49,960 voters above 85 years of age, 2,999 voters aged above 100 and 3,70,933 first-time voters.

Election officials are targeting a turnout of “not less than 80%” in the upcoming polls. Kerala had recorded a polling percentage of 77.67% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 74.06% in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Vote from home

Voters aged above 85 and people with disabilities (PwD) can opt for the vote-from-home facility. As per an amendment made to the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the minimum age for senior citizens who can avail of postal ballot facility had been raised from 80 to 85.

In the case of PwD voters, voters with 40% or more disability can opt for the facility. As per the latest figures, Kerala has 2,62,949 voters in the PwD category.

For the Lok Sabha polls, Kerala will have 25,358 polling booths, including 25,177 regular booths and 181 auxiliary booths. Auxiliary booths are arranged for all polling booths that have in excess of 1,500 voters.

All booths will be equipped with drinking water, electricity, toilets, wheelchair ramps and signages. Women, youth and disability-friendly booths in addition to model and green booths are also planned. In all, 555 booths will be managed fully by women and 100 by young officers. Ten booths will be managed by differently abled personnel.

Facilitation centres

Personnel attached to essential services and those on election duty can avail of the use of constituency-level voter facilitation centres to cast their votes. This facility will be open to media personnel also.

As per an initial assessment by District Collectors and District Police Chiefs, 777 booths have been identified as critical, sensitive or vulnerable. But the exact number will be finalised only after the arrival of the police and general observers. Fifteen advance companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in the State.